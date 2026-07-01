Annual Dogwood Dell Independence Day Celebration canceled due to extreme heat in forecast

RICHMOND, Va. — The annual Dogwood Dell Independence Day Celebration has been canceled due to extreme heat in the forecast, a news release from Richmond city officials says.

"While the annual celebration is a cherished Richmond tradition and an important part of the Festival of Arts, as well as this year's commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary, City leaders determined that proceeding with the event would present unacceptable health and safety risks for attendees, performers, volunteers, staff, and first responders," the release says.

Highs will be near or above 100° for at least Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the heat index could exceed 110°.

"The safety and well-being of our residents will always come first," said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Operations Al Wiggins. "We understand how much this event means to our community and appreciate the public's understanding and support. Although we are disappointed that we are unable to move forward with this year's celebration, this decision reflects our commitment to protecting the public during this prolonged period of dangerous heat."

City leaders encourage residents to do the following while celebrating Independence Day on a particularly hot weekend:



Staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of the day.

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and seeking air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Checking on elderly neighbors, family members, and others who may be vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Following all applicable local and state laws regarding fireworks and practicing safe holiday celebrations.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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