Man killed in car near Richmond school; homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot inside his vehicle on Richmond's South Side just after midnight and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Crime Insider sources.

The shooting happened along Dinwiddie Avenue near Richmond Highway, just a few blocks from Blackwell Elementary School.

Crime Insider sources say police arrived and taped off the area as detectives investigated the scene into the early morning hours.

Police transported the victim to VCU Medical Center, where Crime Insider sources say he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released.

It is not known whether police have a suspect in custody or are searching for someone.

I reached out to Richmond police and am still waiting to hear back for additional information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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