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Crash closes Interstate 95 north near Maury Street in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

Storm chances are much lower today, but increase again Sunday.
Isolated storms today, more storms Sunday
I-95 North Closed Aug 15, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A wreck has closed Interstate 95 north near Maury Street in Richmond on Saturday morning.

All lanes of the interstate were blocked at mile marker 73 because of the crash, VDOT officials said just before 8:10 a.m.

Traffic was getting around the incident using the interstate's right shoulder and Maury Street exit.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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