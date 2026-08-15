Crash closes Interstate 95 north near Maury Street in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

RICHMOND, Va. — A wreck has closed Interstate 95 north near Maury Street in Richmond on Saturday morning.

All lanes of the interstate were blocked at mile marker 73 because of the crash, VDOT officials said just before 8:10 a.m.

Traffic was getting around the incident using the interstate's right shoulder and Maury Street exit.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials warned.

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