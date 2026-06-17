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Salvation Army cooling center in Richmond will be open Thursday due to forecasted high temps

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Salvation Army Central Virginia will operate its Richmond cooling center on Thursday due to high temperatures in the forecast.

The cooling center is located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond, with the entrance located in the side alley.

The cooling center will be open from 2 to 7 p.m., though hours are subject to change. Hours can be confirmed by caling 804-653-5707.

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