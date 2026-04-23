How much Richmond will pay businesses to add security cams after Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is offering to reimburse business owners up to $7,500 for new security camera systems that connect directly to the police department, an initiative launched following a mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom in February.

The program, Connect Richmond, allows business owners to enhance security by registering newly purchased or existing equipment with the Richmond Police Department.

"We’ve partnered with the Police Department to provide or incentive business and property owner to get the tools that they need in order to make their spaces safe," Jacquelyn Teemer said.

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Teemer, with the Richmond Department of Economic Development, said new systems can be reimbursed dollar-for-dollar up to $7,500. The equipment must be on a pre-approved list and include a connection to the police department's Community Connect Program.

Unlike FLOCK cameras that monitor an area 24/7, police will only access the footage if a business owner gives permission following an incident or crime.

"In the event an emergency happens at a business, we could access the camera footage in real time and then go back up to 72 hours in order to obtain any information that we need," Sherwood Jones said.

Jones, the Capital City Intelligence Center supervisor with RPD, noted the department cannot manipulate the camera systems.

"We’re just streaming from the business, so we don’t have direct access to the cameras," Jones said. "I’m seeing what they’re seeing."

The program was presented to Shockoe Bottom business owners during a safety meeting last month. While no businesses have officially taken part yet, Robert Kenney, who has operated Stockpile Men’s Boutique for more than four years, said his store may be among the first.

"Our security needs to be stepped up period," Kenney said. "It is something we’d be interested in looking into."

Kenney said the energy in the neighborhood was off following the February mass shooting, prompting neighboring businesses to watch each other's backs.

"It was sad, it was sad for the families, both sides of it, the victims and the guys that were accused of it," Kenney said. "All families suffer when something happens like that. The city suffers."

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