Richmond's Juneteenth celebration honors ancestors, inspires future generations: 'We have to reflect'

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens gathered in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood Friday for the city's 6th annual Juneteenth celebration, marking the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States with a libation ceremony, parade, gospel music, and community fellowship.

The day began at St. John's Church with a libation ceremony honoring ancestors, saints, elders and generations whose sacrifices helped pave the way toward freedom.

Barbara Brown, senior coordinator at Peter Paul, said the day calls for deep reflection.

"For me, spiritually it means that we have to reflect on our ancestors," Brown said.

From St. Johns Church, neighbors took part in a celebratory parade through one of Richmond's most historic neighborhoods, walking just over a mile while singing gospel songs, including "This Little Light of Mine."

The celebration commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved people that they were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lewis Dockery, who walked in the parade, grew up in Richmond before moving to Texas, where he first learned about Juneteenth in Houston. He said the day holds deep personal meaning.

"The significance is being that the people in Texas were the last to find about freedom," Dockery said. "That's the day where we can say when we were all free as Black people."

Following the parade, families gathered for a worship service at Peter Paul RVA. A pastor who spoke at the service said the holiday carries urgent meaning in the current moment.

"Today is a day of celebration, a day of liberation, and a day of diversity, which is slowly being attacked in our country, right? So days like this are very important for our country, and for our society and for our neighborhood," the pastor said.

The celebration was organized by Calvary, St. Peter's, St. Phillips and St. John's Episcopal Churches, along with Peter Paul RVA.

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams also reflected on the significance of Juneteenth at a time when he believes the nation is grappling with questions of history, race, freedom and identity.

"What we're commemorating here today is truly worth celebrating," Williams said. "But not until we — and I think we do — but not until America realizes this holiday's real crucial message: until all of us are free, none of us are free."

Attendees closed the worship service with more gospel songs, a tradition rooted in Black history that uses music to celebrate freedom and remember those who came before.

The day ended with a picnic, a bounce house, continued fellowship and children drawing colorful chalk art along the sidewalks.

Organizers said the celebration's message remains as relevant as ever — remembering the past, celebrating progress and ensuring the story and significance of Juneteenth is never forgotten.