Richmond launches Big Six public housing cleanup as part of People Plan

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched an ongoing cleanup campaign Saturday targeting trash hot spots across the city's Big Six public housing communities — Creighton, Gilpin, Fairfield, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts.

The effort kicked off at 7 a.m. Saturday when trucks were prepositioned simultaneously across all six communities. Teams from RRHA and the Department of Public Works worked together to address 50 identified trash hot spots, clearing piles of debris dumped on roadways and removing abandoned vehicles.

RRHA CEO Steven Nesmit said the campaign is part of Mayor Danny Avula's People Plan and will not be a one-time effort.

"That Mayor Avula says we must ensure that public housing residents live in the most safe and decent place possible," Nesmith said. "We're not stopping. This is not a one-time thing. This will be going on forward with our partners."

Nesmith said the initiative also includes plans to tow abandoned cars throughout the Big Six communities.

Charles Willin, vice president of public housing at RRHA, said the effort extends beyond public housing.

"We have a collaborative effort between the Department of Public Works and the Housing Authority to rid trash in the City of Richmond," Willin said. "I know we talked about the Big Six, but this is a city issue. So when I say it, I'm saying to rid trash in the city of Richmond, period."

The program aims to hold both maintenance professionals and residents accountable for the conditions of the neighborhoods. Nesmith said residents will no longer be permitted to dump trash indiscriminately, and that his maintenance team will also be held to a higher standard.

The campaign is part of Mayor Avula's broader People Plan, which aims to ensure public housing residents live in safe and decent conditions as the city moves forward with demolition and rebuilding of new public housing. The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Engagement is also a partner in the effort.

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