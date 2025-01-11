Richmond Water Crisis: Boil order could be lifted Saturday after 1st tests found no contaminants

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond region remains in a water crisis on Saturday, Jan. 11. Here is the latest information:

Councilmembers support water crisis probe, say they've funded all DPU requests

Related stories:

Councilmembers support water crisis probe, say they've funded all DPU requests

Five days into what's become a regionwide water crisis, some Richmond City Councilmembers are supporting calls for a third-party investigation into what caused tens of thousands of residents and business owners to go without water for an extended period of time.

Richmond business owners on challenges caused by water crisis: 'It felt like COVID'

“When you have a business to run, the bills don't stop, the garbage doesn't stop coming out of your checking account. The rent does not stop coming out of your checking account. I think we all feel that.”

Henrico leader encourages citizens to keep asking questions amid Richmond Water Crisis

Henrico Board of Supervisor Chair Tyrone Nelson praised the community for coming together during the Richmond Water Crisis that contributed to eastern Henrico losing water service for days and the entire county being put under a boil water advisory.

How Richmond is preparing for incoming winter storm amid water crisis

While Richmonders continued to load up on drinkable water after last week's storm knocked out the city's water treatment plant, city and state officials said they are deploying resources and staff aimed to prevent a repeat during Friday's overnight storm.

Past inspections cited Richmond water plant for deteriorating equipment

Inspection reports obtained by CBS 6 revealed that Richmond's Department of Public Utilities has been previously cited for failures related to its emergency planning and deteriorating equipment.

What past inspections reveal about Richmond's water plant

Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood?

Joel Paulsen, a licensed professional engineer with 20 years of experience designing water systems for cities and counties said it was “very out of the ordinary” for a water system of Richmond’s size to experience catastrophic failure.

Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood after backup battery lost power?

Need a shower or drinking water in Hanover, Henrico or Richmond? Here's where you can go.

CBS 6 is keeping an eye on places people in need can go to get drinking water or a shower amid the ongoing water crisis in Richmond.

Neighbors line up for water during Richmond Water Crisis

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| e2-style-bold">TikTok| YouTube