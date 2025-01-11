Richmond Water Crisis: Boil order could be lifted Saturday after 1st tests found no contaminants

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond region remains in a water crisis on Saturday, Jan. 11. Here is the latest information:
- The City of Richmond, Hanover and Henrico counties report initial water tests found no harmful contaminants
- A second round of testing, 16 hours after the first, was being processed before the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted
- The Boil Water Advisory remains in effect Saturday for Richmond, Henrico County, Goochland County and eastern Hanover County
- The goal is to lift the boil water advisory sometime Saturday, depending on the test results
- Most everyone in the Richmond region has water service restored (let us know if you don't)
- Henrico officials remain hopeful that the countywide boil water advisory can be lifted as early as Saturday
- Water pick-up sites in Richmond closed Friday. However, National Guard members will deliver water to those in need until the boil order is lifted. Call 311 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Water pick-up sites in Henrico also closed Friday as water service was restored to central and eastern Henrico.
- Water pick-up sites in Hanover will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at Atlee High School (Bottled Water) and 7189 Stonewall Parkway (Potable Water)
- Richmond, Henrico and Hanover schools remained closed all of last week
Related stories:
Councilmembers support water crisis probe, say they've funded all DPU requests
Five days into what's become a regionwide water crisis, some Richmond City Councilmembers are supporting calls for a third-party investigation into what caused tens of thousands of residents and business owners to go without water for an extended period of time.
Richmond business owners on challenges caused by water crisis: 'It felt like COVID'
“When you have a business to run, the bills don't stop, the garbage doesn't stop coming out of your checking account. The rent does not stop coming out of your checking account. I think we all feel that.”
Henrico leader encourages citizens to keep asking questions amid Richmond Water Crisis
Henrico Board of Supervisor Chair Tyrone Nelson praised the community for coming together during the Richmond Water Crisis that contributed to eastern Henrico losing water service for days and the entire county being put under a boil water advisory.
How Richmond is preparing for incoming winter storm amid water crisis
While Richmonders continued to load up on drinkable water after last week's storm knocked out the city's water treatment plant, city and state officials said they are deploying resources and staff aimed to prevent a repeat during Friday's overnight storm.
Past inspections cited Richmond water plant for deteriorating equipment
Inspection reports obtained by CBS 6 revealed that Richmond's Department of Public Utilities has been previously cited for failures related to its emergency planning and deteriorating equipment.
Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood?
Joel Paulsen, a licensed professional engineer with 20 years of experience designing water systems for cities and counties said it was “very out of the ordinary” for a water system of Richmond’s size to experience catastrophic failure.
Need a shower or drinking water in Hanover, Henrico or Richmond? Here's where you can go.
CBS 6 is keeping an eye on places people in need can go to get drinking water or a shower amid the ongoing water crisis in Richmond.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
