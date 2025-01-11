FAQs: What to do after a boil water advisory

RICHMOND, Va. — Health officials offered up these answers to questions folks have frequently asked about what to do after the boil water advisory was lifted Saturday in Richmond as well as Hanover, Henrico and Goochland counties.

The news comes after two rounds of clean laboratory tests, so Richmond's water supply has been "confirmed safe for drinking," officials wrote.

Officials said water coming out of faucets "may temporarily be cloudy due to trapped air bubbles as the system continues to normalize across the city."

"This is not unusual, and it does not pose a health risk," officials said. "The water safety testing process involves certified laboratory assessment in which samples are evaluated over a 24-hour period to see if they contain contaminants such as harmful bacteria."

These tips come from the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.



When I turn on the faucet, the water sputters. Why?



You have air in your lines. Turn on your tap slowly and run the water until the sputtering stops.

The water is discolored. What should I do?



Flush water pipes by running the water from all of your taps until it is clear. There is more information

below on how to flush your pipes.



Do not wash clothes if the water is discolored. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap. Wash a load of dark clothes first.

Why does my water have a strong smell?



The smell is probably chlorine. Often, water systems will increase chlorine levels to disinfect the pipes.

What should I do if my water pressure is low?



Check the faucet screens for trapped particles. Remove the screens and clean out any particles. Put the screens back on the faucet.

Do I need to clean out my faucets?



Yes. You should flush your faucets after the drinking water advisory.

Turn on the main water valve. Turn on the cold and hot water taps at all faucets and run the water for 10 minutes. Begin with the

faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest. Ensure that there is adequate ventilation/air flow when flushing the faucets.



Do I need to clean appliances?



Yes. Read the owner’s manual for directions to clean appliances such as water softeners and filter units.

My refrigerator has a water dispenser/ice maker. Do I need to clean them?



Yes. To flush refrigerator water dispensers and ice makers connected to a filter, take the following steps:

1. Flush the refrigerator water by running it for 5 minutes.

2. Throw away all ice.

3. Let the ice maker container fill up completely one more time and throw away the new ice.

4. Clean the ice maker container.

5. Remove the filter and replace it with a new one.

Do I need to do something for the water softener?



Yes. You may need to run through a regeneration cycle. Follow the directions in the owner’s manual.

I have a water treatment unit for the house. Does it need special care?



Yes. Change the filter cartridges. Some units need disinfecting. Follow the directions in the owner’s manual.

