This plumber shares advice that could save you thousands of dollars after a water outage

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Richmonders lost water service during this week's water crisis. If you're among those affected, there are some things you should do once water service is restored.

Illya Davis, a plumbing expert, advises against immediately turning on your faucets, washing machine, or shower.

"Do not use anything inside the house," said Davis, the owner of Anytime Plumbing in Richmond, Virginia.

Instead, the first step is to go outside to the hose bib—where the water hose connects—and open it. This allows any sediment that may have entered the system during the outage to escape outdoors.

After the water is restored, Davis recommends disconnecting the hose and letting the water run from the hose bib for about five minutes.

"That's the lowest point, and that's the cold water you want to flush all of that brown stuff out before you come in and turn on your faucet," he said.

He also advises against flushing toilets at this stage, as it may lead to further clogs.

Davis recalls a similar situation from a decade ago when many called for assistance due to clogged aerators, toilet valves, and washing machines.

He said following these steps “could save homeowners hundreds, if not thousands,” of dollars.

For those living in apartments or townhomes, the same guidance applies.

Property owners should ensure outdoor hose bibs are flushed before residents turn on taps indoors.

Fire departments may also be seen flushing hydrants during these times.

"They're trying to flush as much out as possible," Davis explains. Residents should be prepared to see brown sediment initially when they eventually turn on their faucets.

To avoid needing a plumber, Davis suggests regular maintenance. He recommends using products like Liquid Plumber or Drano proactively.

“Buy a big bottle and treat every drain that’s working, except your toilet drain,” he said. This preventive maintenance can greatly decrease the likelihood of clogs in sinks and other drains.

