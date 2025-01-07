Richmond updates water situation, Tuesday morning press conference scheduled

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula will hold a press conference at 8 a.m. Tuesday to update residents on the city's ongoing water crisis. As of now, some areas in Richmond remain without water, while residents who do have access to water are advised to boil it before use. The press conference will stream live on WTVR.com.

"I’ve spent the last five hours at the water plant with our teams as they make steady progress on restoring water services to our City," Avula said in a pre-dawn statement Tuesday. "I’m hopeful that we’ll have more to share soon, and I appreciate your continued patience.”

Richmond water distribution

The City of Richmond and American Red Cross began handing out bottled water on Monday to "vulnerable populations" in the city.

"Water was distributed in high priority areas including homeless services providers, public housing, and residences that house older adults. Targeted outreach and distribution to areas of high need and vulnerable populations will continue," a city spokesperson advised Tuesday morning.

What happened?

The city's water troubles stem from a "winter weather-related power outage" that occurred at the water plant along the James River on Monday morning. A spokesperson for the city detailed that the power disruption caused issues with the plant’s uninterrupted power supply, leading to flooding in the filter gallery—crucial for the water treatment process.

“Water production halted because the gallery flooded,” the spokesperson said.

Although water production was affected, officials noted that safe water continued to flow to Richmond homes and businesses until a Boil Water Advisory was issued around 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Communication delay

Some Richmond residents reported experiencing low or no water pressure before city leaders officially communicated the problems at the plant.

The Boil Water Advisory now applies to all residents served by the city’s water system.

Mayor Avula addressed the delay in public communication.

"So much of what we communicate to the public, not only is like, do we have all the details and do we want to make sure that we're giving clear direction the public, but we also have regional partners that we need to coordinate with," Avula said. "And so we wanted to make sure that we had brought in the region, tried to make sure that they their residents weren't going to be affected by this, because I wanted to be able to give really clear and direct information so that people who are served by the City of Richmond know that they're impacted."

Was there a delay in notifying the city about water issues?

"As of 11 p.m. on Monday, water plant personnel continued to work on bringing the system back online. Until water production resumes, City residents and businesses may continue to deal with a loss of water service or varying degrees of loss in water pressure," the city advised. "Once water function is fully restored, residents will be able to resume non-drinking water uses such as bathing or flushing the toilet."

When will the water be safe to drink?

Richmond is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the boil water advisory will remain in effect until all required testing is complete and approved.

"The water will be drinkable once we've gone through our testing protocol with VDH," Avula said Monday. "Once we resume water pressure, we will start testing at different points, and then we do a follow up test 16 hours later. We do this in conjunction with VDH and the state lab, just to make sure that there aren't bacteria in the water. And so that's when we'll ultimately lift the boiled water advisory."

Is there a timeline for when Richmond water will be drinkable?

"The boil water advisory was issued with a focus on safeguarding public health. Boil water advisories, while not common, are a standard response whenever water pressure is impacted at treatment facilities. The last time the City issued a boil water advisory was in 2003 during Hurricane Isabel," the city advised.

Water safety and conservation tips for boil water advisory

Below is a checklist for safe water use during this time:



Do not drink tap water during this boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

Do not use ice made from water today. Discard the ice and sanitize the ice machine and/or ice trays. This also applies to water and ice dispensed directly from a refrigerator.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do not wash your dishes using tap water – use boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.

Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not cook with tap water, unless your food will be boiled vigorously for three minutes.

Temporary water conservation tips:



Eliminate or shorten shower times.

Avoid unnecessary toilet flushes,

Avoid washing clothes for as long as possible.

Postpone washing dishes if possible.

Check all faucets, showerheads and under cabinets for drips.

