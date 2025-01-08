Need a shower or drinking water in Hanover, Henrico or Richmond? Here's where you can go.

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is keeping an eye on places people in need can go to get drinking water or a shower amid the ongoing water crisis in Richmond.

Residents who are not able to leave their homes should call 804-646-7000 to get on the list for water delivery.

CBS 6 is still keeping an eye on when water service should be fully restored to these communities.

Water can be picked up or residents can take showers at the following locations on Wednesday, Jan. 8. This list will be updated as we learn plans for Thursday and Friday.

Hanover



Atlee High’s football field parking lot, 9414 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Giving away one case of bottled water per car Until 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bass Pro Shops, 11550 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland, VA, 23005 Bring your own containers Until 7 p.m. Wednesday

Cold Harbor Elementary School, 6740 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, VA, 23111

Giving away one case of bottled water per car Until 7 p.m. Wednesday

Hanover County Government Complex, 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA, 23069

Bring your own containers Until 7 p.m. Wednesday

Patrick Henry Family YMCA, 217 Ashcake Road, Ashland, VA, 23005

Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes at 9 p.m. Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries

Winn's Baptist Church, 12320 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen, VA, 23059

Hot showers, coffee, water container fill-ups, restrooms available for use



Henrico



Eastern Government Center

One case of bottled water per household available until further notice

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center

Tanker truck, bottled water available until further notice Residents should bring their own containers to fill from tanker truck

Sandston Branch Library, 23 E Williamsburg Road

Bottled water available, one case per household, until 9 p.m.

Shady Grove Family YMCA, 11255 Nuckols Road

Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries

Varina Area Library, 1875 New Market Road

Bottled water available, one case per household, until 9 p.m.



Richmond



Chester Family YMCA, 3011 West Hundred Road

Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries

John Rolfe Family YMCA, 2244 John Rolfe Parkway

Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries

Manchester Family YMCA, 7540 Hull Street Road

Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries

Michael and Son Richmond, 1407 Cummings Drive Giving away cases of bottled water From 10 a.m. Wednesday until supplies last

Tuckahoe Family YMCA, 9211 Patterson Avenue Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries

Walmart, 2410 Sheila Lane

Giving away cases of bottled water From 3 p.m. Wednesday until supplies last



This is a developing story. If your business or organization is giving away water, email the CBS 6 Newsroom to be added to this list.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube