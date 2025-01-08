Need a shower or drinking water in Hanover, Henrico or Richmond? Here's where you can go.

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is keeping an eye on places people in need can go to get drinking water or a shower amid the ongoing water crisis in Richmond.
Residents who are not able to leave their homes should call 804-646-7000 to get on the list for water delivery.
CBS 6 is still keeping an eye on when water service should be fully restored to these communities.
Water can be picked up or residents can take showers at the following locations on Wednesday, Jan. 8. This list will be updated as we learn plans for Thursday and Friday.
Hanover
- Atlee High’s football field parking lot, 9414 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- Giving away one case of bottled water per car
- Until 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bass Pro Shops, 11550 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland, VA, 23005
- Bring your own containers
- Until 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Cold Harbor Elementary School, 6740 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, VA, 23111
- Giving away one case of bottled water per car
- Until 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Hanover County Government Complex, 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA, 23069
- Bring your own containers
- Until 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Patrick Henry Family YMCA, 217 Ashcake Road, Ashland, VA, 23005
- Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes at 9 p.m.
- Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries
- Winn's Baptist Church, 12320 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen, VA, 23059
- Hot showers, coffee, water container fill-ups, restrooms available for use
Henrico
- Eastern Government Center
- One case of bottled water per household available until further notice
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center
- Tanker truck, bottled water available until further notice
- Residents should bring their own containers to fill from tanker truck
- Sandston Branch Library, 23 E Williamsburg Road
- Bottled water available, one case per household, until 9 p.m.
- Shady Grove Family YMCA, 11255 Nuckols Road
- Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes
- Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries
- Varina Area Library, 1875 New Market Road
- Bottled water available, one case per household, until 9 p.m.
Richmond
- Chester Family YMCA, 3011 West Hundred Road
- Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes
- Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries
- John Rolfe Family YMCA, 2244 John Rolfe Parkway
- Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes
- Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries
- Manchester Family YMCA, 7540 Hull Street Road
- Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes
- Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries
Michael and Son Richmond, 1407 Cummings Drive
- Giving away cases of bottled water
- From 10 a.m. Wednesday until supplies last
Tuckahoe Family YMCA, 9211 Patterson Avenue
- Showers available to anyone, regardless of membership status, until YMCA closes
- Guests will need to bring a photo ID, towel and toiletries
- Walmart, 2410 Sheila Lane
- Giving away cases of bottled water
- From 3 p.m. Wednesday until supplies last
This is a developing story. If your business or organization is giving away water, email the CBS 6 Newsroom to be added to this list.
