How Richmond is preparing for incoming winter storm in wake of water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — While Richmonders continued to load up on drinkable water after last week's storm knocked out the city's water treatment plant, city and state officials said they are deploying resources and staff aimed to prevent a repeat during Friday's overnight storm.

"Just getting water and I'm good with everything else from the first go-round," one woman getting water at the Southside Community Center said. "Just make sure I have enough water just in case the water supply goes down again."

"We have teams deployed at the water treatment facility to support the city to make sure that we're doing everything possible to prevent a similar problem this weekend," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia).

The governor said state crews have been helping out at the plant since service went down.

"I do believe that we are in a good place today with regards to pressure and availability of water throughout the city," he added.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula laid out a number of things that will be in place overnight -- including staff for whatever type of issue may arise.

"The staff component that will be on-site at the treatment plant tonight includes employees from all trades, including mechanics, electricians, plant operators, internal engineers," Avula said. "We will also have additional consult support. So, for example, the consulting firm that oversees the IT system will be on site. The Virginia Department of Health will also be on site and then some contracted engineers will join us as well."

Accumulating snow for tonight

He said they also have extra equipment which was the problem the first time around.

“We've instituted that supervisors do visual inspections of all the components of the operation, and during each shift, we'll be doing a checklist roll call,” said Avula.

Treatment plant aside, Youngkin said the state is also preparing the roads around the region and that the state emergency from last weekend remains in effect, allowing for a quick deployment of resources.

“This is a meaningful storm for the area,” added Youngkin.

Among them, crews with the Virginia Department Of Transportation Who went from cleaning up last weekend’s storm into pre-treatment mode on Wednesday for this weekend’s storm

“We have been pretty much going around the clock,” said Tanveer Chowdhury, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “In one way, it's been helpful, because we do have a lot of pre-treatment that we applied in the previous storm.”

VDOT said among their biggest concerns for this storm is a refreeze Saturday night. But before that just the high rate of snowfall that some areas may see: one to two inches per hour.

“With that type of intense snowfall, there is always the chance of accumulation, and sometimes we are having to catch up after this... Then we go in there and try to plow the road.”

For that reason, Youngkin and VDOT are asking everyone to stay off the roads during the snow event and afterward to give their crews time to make it safe for travel.

