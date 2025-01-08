What you can and can't do with tap water under a boil water advisory

RICHMOND, Va. — A water treatment plant power outage and subsequent malfunctions in Richmond on Monday have left multiple jurisdictions under boil water advisories, including the City of Richmond, Henrico County, parts of Hanover County, and Goochland County.

Generally, you can use tap water to shower and wash your hands during a boil water advisory, according to the CDC.

Below is a list of what you should NOT use tap water for during a boil water advisory from the City of Richmond:

Do not drink tap water during this boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

Do not use ice made from water today. Discard the ice and sanitize the ice machine and/or ice trays. This also applies to water and ice dispensed directly from a refrigerator.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do not wash your dishes using tap water – use boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.

Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not cook with tap water, unless your food will be boiled vigorously for three minutes.

Some jurisdictions, including the City of Richmond, are also urging citizens to conserve water to allow it to return to full pressure.

Temporary water conservation tips:



Eliminate or shorten shower times.

Avoid unnecessary toilet flushes,

Avoid washing clothes for as long as possible.

Postpone washing dishes if possible.

Check all faucets, showerheads and under cabinets for drips.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube