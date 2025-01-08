Richmond provides overnight water crisis update

RICHMOND, Va. — As many in the city of Richmond entered their third day without running water, new Richmond Mayor Danny Avula offered a pre-dawn update Wednesday on the water restoration efforts.

"Over the past day, we have made gains in restoring function at the plant. Despite experiencing some setbacks along the way, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the plant had six filters and one pump in operation, with one more filter coming online late Tuesday," Avula's statement read. "That equipment is putting nine million gallons of water per day into Richmond homes, which is building pressure in the system toward the target of 12 filters and four pumps running to achieve a 50 million gallon per day capacity."

The city announced early Wednesday, Jan. 8, that there were 12 filters and three pumps operational and 42 million gallons of water now flowing.

The city also announced two bypass pumps were being installed on Wednesday.

"These pumps will boost pressure to 'Plant 2' – which will allow more filters and pumps to come online," a city spokesperson said. "With these filters and pumps in operation, water pressure will continue to build in the system."

A media conference to provide additional updates was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Avula, who took office Jan. 1, said Tuesday morning that he was hopefully water would be restored by Tuesday evening, but added he said so with "some trepidation having been through multiple stops and starts over the course of the night" Monday into Tuesday morning.

That trepidation proved warranted as an electrical panel failure at the water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon led to additional repair delays, according to the city.

An updated restoration timetable (when will my water fully return) has not yet been provided.

According to officials with the city's Department of Public Utilities, a winter storm knocked out the water treatment plant's power around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The backup generators turned on, but officials said a separate battery back-up and redundant system both failed.

That caused critical damage to the IT system, which is the brains of the whole operation.

It also led to filter gallery valves getting stuck, allowing water to flood into the basement where equipment is located.

Richmond water distribution

The City of Richmond and American Red Cross began handing out bottled water on Monday to "vulnerable populations" in the city.

"Water was distributed in high priority areas including homeless services providers, public housing, and residences that house older adults. Targeted outreach and distribution to areas of high need and vulnerable populations will continue," a city spokesperson advised Tuesday morning.

Distribution sites were established around Richmond on Tuesday where neighbors lined up for water.

Residents who are not able to leave their homes should call 804-646-7000 to get on the list for water delivery.

Water Distribution for Wednesday, Jan. 8

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Broad Rock Library: 4820 Old Warwick Road

West End Library: 5420 Patterson Avenue

Hickory Hill Community Center: 3000 Belt Boulevard

Bellemeade Community Center: 1800 Lynhaven Avenue

Midtown Green: 2401 W Leigh Street

Pine Camp Community Center: 4901 Old Brook Road

Randolph Community Center: 1415 Grayland Avenue

Westover Hills Community Center: 1301 Jahnke Road

East End District Initiative (EDI): 701 North 25th Street

Southside Plaza: 4100 Hull Street Road



When will the water be safe to drink?

Richmond is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the boil water advisory will remain in effect until all required testing is complete and approved.

"The water will be drinkable once we've gone through our testing protocol with VDH," Avula said Monday. "Once we resume water pressure, we will start testing at different points, and then we do a follow up test 16 hours later. We do this in conjunction with VDH and the state lab, just to make sure that there aren't bacteria in the water. And so that's when we'll ultimately lift the boiled water advisory."

"The boil water advisory was issued with a focus on safeguarding public health. Boil water advisories, while not common, are a standard response whenever water pressure is impacted at treatment facilities. The last time the City issued a boil water advisory was in 2003 during Hurricane Isabel," the city advised.

Water safety and conservation tips for boil water advisory

Below is a checklist for safe water use during this time:



Do not drink tap water during this boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

Do not use ice made from water today. Discard the ice and sanitize the ice machine and/or ice trays. This also applies to water and ice dispensed directly from a refrigerator.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do not wash your dishes using tap water – use boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.

Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not cook with tap water, unless your food will be boiled vigorously for three minutes.

Temporary water conservation tips:



Eliminate or shorten shower times.

Avoid unnecessary toilet flushes,

Avoid washing clothes for as long as possible.

Postpone washing dishes if possible.

Check all faucets, showerheads and under cabinets for drips.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

