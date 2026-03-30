Inside Richmond's 'Spring Forward' initiative to keep students safe and engaged during Spring Break

RICHMOND, Va. — For most students and school staff across the Commonwealth, Monday marked the start of their spring break.
In an effort to promote a safe and engaging week off, the Richmond Police Department, Richmond City’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and Virginia State Police partnered for their "Spring Forward" initiative.
"We were able to develop a calendar for the whole week and leading up into the Saturday, April 4th, where you have free activities, food for breakfast, free lunch ... we have active activities from sports, creative writing classes, positive youth development," said Greg Hopkins, director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Watch: How Richmond's Office of Gun Violence Prevention plans to reduce violent crime in the city
Dee Dee Anderson with the Office of Gun Violence Prevention led one of Monday’s mobile mini camps at Powhatan Community Center.
"We are putting on what we call mobile mini camps. And so each day we're offering a variety of two hour camps for Parks and Rec. We have culinary, cheerleading, basketball and arts," Anderson said.
Each child was paired with a Richmond Police Department staff member and got to choose between cooking fried rice or ramen.
"We don't want the kids to try to figure this week out for themselves. We don't want them hanging out. We want them in structured environments with adult supervision," Anderson said. "All of the camps that we're offering this week are an extension of programs that we already do with Richmond police department and office of gun violence prevention. And so we just brought those programs to the youth this week."
This mini camp was one of several activity options listed on the flier for Spring Forward. However, not all of them are open to all students. Some have very limited space, and some are no longer happening, like the Real Life Mosby Court Spring Fun Day and the Greater Richmond Fit4Kids.
Anderson added that they are excited for the camps and events still available to students the rest of the week and look forward to growing this initiative even more next year.
"This is more comprehensive approach, where we're trying to expand services, expand options for families, and just be able to accommodate even more kids this year," Anderson said.
Spring Forward Events
- Out of this world — Completed
- Real life — Canceled
- Mini camps — Open/ongoing
- Writing workshop — Open, limited to student resident
- We Matter — Waiting to hear back from
- Anna Julia Cooper School Open Gym — Open with limited space
- Greater Richmond Fit4Kids — Cancelled
- Violence Awareness Week — Open 4/2, limited free tickets left
- Maymont Foundation Programs — Open
- Spring Break with a Purpose — Waiting to hear back from
- K-5th Grade Camps — Open, call before going
- League for Safer Streets — Open to all, free
- Old School Field Day — Limited to RRHA residents
- Peace Pull Ups — Open to all
- Bingo Beats — Limited to seniors
- Real Life RRHA Fairfield Spring Fun Day — Cancelled
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