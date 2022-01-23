Watch
Richmond mayor: I've tested positive for COVID-19 again

'My symptoms are far milder than my infection last year,' Stoney said
WTVR
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 18:46:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. — The mayor of Virginia’s capital city says he's tested positive for the coronavirus again.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote Sunday on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"My symptoms are far milder than my infection last year prior to being vaxxed & boosted," Stoney wrote.

Stoney said he will isolate for five days and urged people to “tell those you love to get vaccinated.”

Stoney attended the United States Conference of Mayors' annual Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. last week, according to his social media postings.

"We spent the week discussing some of the challenges we’re facing in our communities and ways we can enhance the quality of life for our residents in the face of a global pandemic," Stoney wrote.

The 40-year-old Stoney has been mayor since 2017.

More than 1,700 COVID cases were reported in Richmond last week. That is down nearly 35% from the more than 2,600 cases recorded the week prior.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 Omicron Surge in Virginia

