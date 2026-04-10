Richmond Hokies hosting blood and food drive for ‘Big Event’ day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.— The Richmond Hokies alumni group is hosting a blood and food drive for Virginia Tech’s Big Event day.

Since 2002, students and alumni on the Blacksburg campus and across the country complete community service projects as a mission rooted in the university’s motto Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).

The alumni chapter’s volunteer coordinator, Sonya Kibler, said their food pantry at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church in Henrico’s West End serves 250 to 300 families a week.

The blood drive is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the food drive runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We have volunteers that do everything from greeting and collecting to actually bagging the food for the Tuesday distribution. It's usually some high energy, lots of laughs, good camaraderie, and we're all volunteering together to make it happen,” Kibler said.

The alumni group asks for non-perishable canned and packaged items but no glass items.

“It's really a community event. So, if you can't give blood on Saturday, if you can't donate to this church on Saturday, please be involved in your community and donate blood and participate as a member of society,” Kibler said.

Richmond Hokies also accepts monetary donations to purchase food at large discount.

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