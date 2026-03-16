Richmond gas prices up more than 60 cents in one month

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond drivers continue to feel the fuel pinch as gas prices have experienced a notable rise over the past week. According to a recent report from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Richmond has increased by 17.7 cents, now averaging $3.53 per gallon.

This marks a significant 64.8-cent increase from a month ago and a rise of 70.1 cents compared to this time last year.

Current Pricing Landscape in Richmond

GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations across Richmond shows a wide range of prices, with the cheapest station offering fuel at $3.29 per gallon and the most expensive charging $3.89 per gallon. That's a difference of 60 cents.

Iran war pushes gas prices higher as Trump urges allies to help protect shipping routes

Statewide, gas prices continue to climb, with the lowest reported price at $2.99 and the highest reaching $4.99, reflecting a $2 gap in station pricing across Virginia.

National Trends and Broader Context

Nationally, gasoline prices have also surged, with the average now at $3.68 per gallon, up 23.2 cents from last week. Compared to a month ago, prices are up by 80 cents, highlighting ongoing volatility. The national average for diesel has similarly increased, currently standing at nearly $5 per gallon at $4.951.

These upward trends are part of a broader pattern seen across the country.

Over the past year, national gas prices have fluctuated, but the current surge is among the highest in recent history. Experts attribute this increase largely to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly relating to ongoing conflicts involving Iran.

Geopolitical Unrest and Its Impact on Oil Markets

The recent escalation of conflict in Iran has led to concerns over the stability of global oil supply.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route where nearly one-fifth of the world's oil passes through, remains a focal point of tension. Iran has threatened to close the strait in response to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, raising fears of disrupted oil shipments and further price increases.

President Donald Trump has called on allied nations to deploy naval forces to protect shipping lanes, emphasizing the importance of keeping the Strait open. Meanwhile, Iran’s leadership has warned that they could block the waterway, complicating efforts to maintain stable oil prices worldwide.

Iran’s foreign minister criticized the U.S. security measures, suggesting they are ineffective and calling for regional cooperation to resolve tensions.

Seasonal Factors and Future Outlook

In addition to geopolitical issues, seasonal factors are contributing to rising gasoline prices.

As regions transition to summer gasoline blends, seasonal demands and regulations tend to push prices higher.

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan predicts that with ongoing tensions and seasonal transition, pump prices could continue upward movement in the coming weeks.

Historical Context and Regional Comparisons

Looking back over the past five years, Richmond’s gasoline prices have seen notable fluctuations. For instance, in March 2022, the average was $4.11 per gallon, nearly matching today’s figures, while in 2021, prices were considerably lower at $2.75 per gallon.

Neighboring areas are also experiencing price hikes, with Maryland at $3.60 per gallon and Washington D.C. at $3.80, both up from last week. Virginia Beach reports a price of $3.49 per gallon.



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