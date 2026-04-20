Richmond gas prices fall, but relief may be fleeting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond gas prices have fallen 14 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of gas around Richmond is $3.89 per gallon, down from $4.15 a gallon on April 6.

Richmond prices remain 4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 84 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Average gasoline prices declined in 48 states over the last week, while diesel prices fell in 46 states, offering a welcome break at pumps, with the national average price of gasoline dipping below the $4 per gallon mark over the weekend,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

“However, that relief may prove fleeting. Oil prices surged in Sunday night trading after Iran re-closed the Strait of Hormuz and President Trump signaled further escalation if Tehran does not come to an agreement. With global oil flows remaining at risk, renewed volatility is taking hold, and the continued back-and-forth is making any lasting resolution increasingly fragile. As a result, gasoline prices are likely to rise again in the days ahead, with diesel expected to follow if disruptions persist, and many of the states that exhibit price cycling could see increases in the next 24-48 hours."

Historical gasoline prices in Richmond and the national average going back five years:

April 20, 2025: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

April 20, 2024: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

April 20, 2023: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

April 20, 2022: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $4.10/g)

April 20, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

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