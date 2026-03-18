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Mayor's budget includes help for Carytown. Will Richmond business owners buy in?

Carytown March 2026 08.jpg
WTVR
Carytown March 2026 08.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- An effort to explore a business improvement district for Carytown would get a financial boost in the city budget that Mayor Danny Avula rolled out last week.

The proposed spending plan for Richmond for fiscal year 2027 includes more than $5 million for business and economic development initiatives, including $125,000 to support the potential assessment district for Carytown that’s been in an exploratory phase for several years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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