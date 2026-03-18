Mayor's budget includes help for Carytown. Will Richmond business owners buy in?

RICHMOND, Va. -- An effort to explore a business improvement district for Carytown would get a financial boost in the city budget that Mayor Danny Avula rolled out last week.

The proposed spending plan for Richmond for fiscal year 2027 includes more than $5 million for business and economic development initiatives, including $125,000 to support the potential assessment district for Carytown that’s been in an exploratory phase for several years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.