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World Cup watchers cheer on Team USA at City Stadium

World Cup watchers cheer on Team USA at City Stadium
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RICHMOND, Va. — Soccer fans headed out to City Stadium on Friday afternoon to watch Team USA defeat Australia 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup.

The event featured activities for kids, live music and refreshments. Organizers shared nearly 6,000 people attended the watch party.

A father who attended the World Cup in person with his son last Friday to watch Scotland play Haiti were happy to keep the soccer excitement going.

"We were at the Scotland-Haiti match in Boston last Friday, so it's cool to kind of continue the environment," the father said.

Team USA will face Turkey on June 25 at 10 p.m., with another watch party being planned by the Richmond Kickers.

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