'Good vibes only' Rams House features pizza and sliders: 'Everyone is treated like family'

The VCU-themed bar and kitchen, which is owned by Kimberly Love-Lindsey and Mike Lindsey, has all-day Saturday happy hours, local beer, specialty drinks and as well as bar food like pizza and sliders.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 14, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a celebratory week supporting Richmond’s growing Black culinary industry and highlighting the diversity and skills of local chefs, cooks, and servers. On Day Five, GeNienne Samuels found "good vibes only" at Rams House.

The VCU-themed bar and kitchen, which is owned by Kimberly Love-Lindsey and Mike Lindsey, has all-day Saturday happy hours, local beer, specialty drinks as well as bar food like pizza and sliders.

Jason Koznetski, the restaurant's general manager, shared details about the two most popular items of the menu at Rams House.

"This is our brisket burn-in pizza, housemade barbecue, top with some brisket. Put a little housemade boom boom with some pickled onion," Koznetski said.

The Slider Flight at Rams House features four different options: the Southern Slider, Smashable Slider, Buffalo and Black Castle Slider along with a "nice pile of fries as well on the side," Koznetski said.

Koznetski said told GeNienne, a University of Richmond alumna, that everyone is welcome at Rams House.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re a Spiders fan, a Rams fan, a UVA fan," customer Laura Hess said. "They love everyone that comes through the door... They make you feel like you’re family.”

Malcolm Small, a customer turned employee, said he really appreciates the family vibe from the owners and employees.

“You get to see the tender loving care that goes into the business, and the food especially. The food is insane.” Small said.

Small described the city and the restaurant as having a southern hospitality vibe.

"Everyone is treated like family here and everyone is taken care of and they’re going to leave with the best experience,” Small said.

Rams House is partnering with the Richmond SPCA as part of their Bone Appetit Dining Event where 15% of all the proceeds collected Thursday night will go toward helping homeless animals in our community.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
