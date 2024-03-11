GeNienne Samuels visits Farm + Oak as part of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (RBRE) kicked off with Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park in Richmond.

The week celebrates 37 Black-owned restaurants and 25 Black-owned food trucks throughout the Richmond region. Founders Shemicia Bowen, Kelli Lemon, and Amy Wentz say the purpose of the event is to highlight the diversity of cuisines within the Black restaurant industry, increase visibility, and help minority businesses grow while giving back to the community.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels visited some of the participating restaurants to provide an inside look at the businesses.

Her first stop was in Innsbrook at Farm + Oak, which opened in December.

While Farm + Oak in the West End of Henrico County may be a new addition to the eight-year-old event, the forces behind the restaurant are not. The Lindsey Food Group, owned by Mike and Kim Lindsey, has multiple restaurants in RBRE including Buttermilk and Honey, Lillie Pearl, and Ram's House.

Farm + Oak serves a variety of Southern comfort food.

"It is a very nice atmosphere. The menu [has] pretty much something for everybody. Anybody could come and enjoy a meal with family and friends," customer Stephanie Covington told me. "We love to see our people rise and do great things. And we just want to support in any way we can."

Covington suggested the porkchop and banana pudding.

To plan your week, grab aRBRE checklist here.

