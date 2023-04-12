GeNienne Samuels and Kelli Lemon talk about Richmond Black Restaurant Experience: 'Culture meets cuisine'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (RBRE) is back in town. The annual event started Sunday, March 6 for Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park and continues all week through Sunday, March 12. If you missed this year’s event, no worries because all participating restaurants are open for business all year so you can taste the diverse cuisine the black culinary industry in Richmond has to offer!

The event where “culture meets cuisine” debuted in 2017 with 19 restaurants and now in 2023, has 44 restaurants, 26 food trucks and numerous chefs and cooks participating.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels caught up with one of the co-founders of the event, Kelli Lemon at her establishment, The Urban Hang Suite.

Kelli estimates that more than 5,000 people attended the kickoff event on Sunday, Mobile Soul Sunday saying “All 26 food trucks sold out.”

When asked how she and her co-founders came up with the idea to start RBRE, she explained, “There was a void in the city. Black entrepreneurship started in Jackson Ward mostly through the hospitality business... We wanted to pay homage to those that started it but we weren’t finding us on the most popular lists. If we’re going to be a city that’s inclusive… we need to make sure our black chefs, food trucks and caterers are represented.”

So if you’re looking for some good food -- you don't have to go far. Check out the list of participating restaurants at rbre365.com.

