Why you should check out Nomad Deli and Catering during the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a celebratory week supporting Richmond’s growing Black culinary industry and highlighting the diversity and skills of local chefs, cooks, and servers. On Day Four of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, GeNienne spotlighted a restaurant for all our early-morning risers and lunch-goers.

She went to the Northside and landed at Nomad Deli and Catering. There, you can go in for an all-day breakfast meal or maybe a soul-warming soup and sandwich.

Nomad Deli and Catering is not only Black-owned, but family-owned and operated too.

Anthony Tucker is the proud owner and "namesake" of Nomad.

“My mom used to call me Nomad when I was young because I roamed around a lot and I just liked the nickname and it just stuck,” Tucker said.

WTVR Anthony Tucker of Nomad Deli

He started his working career as a plumber but had a love for cooking.

Tucker started a catering business which turned into the Brookland Park Boulevard restaurant.

"I enjoy cooking. I enjoy feeding people. I almost wish I could do it for free. There's a lot of joy in that. Giving somebody something to eat that they like, it brings me pleasure," he said.

Tucker shared his love for cooking with his loved ones and now Nomad is a family business.

"I have my daughter Nina Tucker and my daughter Sydney Tucker. It’s the three of us. We do everything, and my son helps out, Clay Tucker,” he said.

WTVR

In addition to all-day breakfast and lunch, Nomad also offers catering, meal planning, and meal prep.

“We sell a lot of everything on our menu. Our breakfast is really hot. People love to stop here and get breakfast,” Tucker said. “Our steak sandwiches are really good, people admire those. Our shrimp po'boy is a popular item, too.”

And if looking at the food isn’t enough to convince you to take a stroll to the Northside, Tucker gives you a few more reasons to make the stop.

“We have great food. We have good service. We have seating available, and we are open when we say we are," he said.

WTVR

And, as a bonus, you can also try out Big Herm’s Kitchen which offers takeout and catering for Southern comfort food like fried wings, catfish, BBQ, and macaroni and cheese.

