2 Richmond-area Starbucks shutter amid mass nationwide closures

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time in as many years, a wave of national Starbucks closures has hit Richmond, this time taking a decades-old spot in the Fan and one in Short Pump. The coffee shop chain’s location at 400 N. Robinson St. poured its last cup of coffee on Sept. 26, after 20 years in business.

Also on the chopping block was the Starbucks at the Thalhimer-owned Shoppes at Westgate, located at 11735 W. Broad St. across from Short Pump Town Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.