Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

2 Richmond-area Starbucks shutter amid mass nationwide closures

starbucks-robinson-stuart-fan-richmond-closed-2026-Cropped-1-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
The Fan Starbucks had been open for about 20 years.
starbucks-robinson-stuart-fan-richmond-closed-2026-Cropped-1-scaled.jpg
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time in as many years, a wave of national Starbucks closures has hit Richmond, this time taking a decades-old spot in the Fan and one in Short Pump. The coffee shop chain’s location at 400 N. Robinson St. poured its last cup of coffee on Sept. 26, after 20 years in business.

Also on the chopping block was the Starbucks at the Thalhimer-owned Shoppes at Westgate, located at 11735 W. Broad St. across from Short Pump Town Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone