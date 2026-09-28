Multiple juveniles killed in crash on Virginia interstate

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Three juveniles are dead and a fourth is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 395 in Alexandria, Virginia, early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said a trooper spotted the stolen vehicle at approximately 12:45 a.m. at Stevenson Road and South Walker Street in the City of Alexandria.

"The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the stolen vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Police said the driver entered I-395 northbound and attempted to exit at Shirlington.

"The vehicle lost control on the exit ramp and ran off of the right side of the ramp and into the jersey wall," police said.

One person in the vehicle died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A fourth occupant was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"None of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts," police said. "All of the occupants are believed to be juveniles."

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Prince George's County, Maryland.

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