Richmond cyclists ride to give 500 bikes to kids: 'Give back to the community'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Area Bicycling Association (RABA) held its annual spring Bikes for Kids benefit ride Sunday to raise money to buy more than 500 new bicycles and helmets for children this Christmas.

During the event, cyclists chose between a 36.5-mile and a 45-mile route that finished at the Richmond Community ToolBank. After the ride, guests enjoyed gumbo, hot soups, cold beverages, a silent auction, and a raffle to raise funds.

The RABA Foundation, the charitable arm of the 850-member bicycle club, uses the funds to purchase the bikes.

"The Bikes for Kids program is where our bicycle club raises money and gets corporate grants, other fundraising to buy new children's bicycles and helmets, and then we donate them to area nonprofits for them to donate to families with children for a special holiday experience," Kim Moore, a board member of the RABA Foundation, said.

"Children will always want to have bicycles at the end of the year, and that's how we give back to the community," Moore said.



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Moore explained that the foundation partners with nonprofits and government agencies in Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, and Goochland counties — the same communities where the club rides — to distribute the bikes to families in need.

"We don't want to be the ones to determine who deserves a bicycle. That's why we partner with area nonprofits and government agencies that support families and donate to them instead," Moore said.

Beyond the charity ride, the organization also focuses heavily on bicycle and pedestrian advocacy at the Virginia General Assembly, having previously helped advocate for the Virginia Capital Trail.

"Charity work that we do is very important. I think that bicycles are sometimes seen as a nuisance on roadways," Moore said."What we're trying to say is that we ride for activity and advocacy, and we want to give back to the community in which we ride through."

"The work that we do isn't just about bicycles. We have extended it to pedestrian advocacy," Moore said.

"Sharing the road and walkways safely is extremely important to us," Moore said.

Those interested in supporting the mission can donate via the group's website at RABA.org.

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