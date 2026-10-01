Richlands Dairy Farm connecting students to agriculture through 'Adopt a Cow' program

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — At Richlands Dairy in Nottoway County, the journey from cow to carton happens almost entirely in one place.

From the barns to the milking parlor and creamery, owner Thomas Jones says Richlands handles the process of producing milk, ice cream and butter on-site — a model he hopes will help preserve one of Virginia’s disappearing industries.

“At one time we were the last one between here and Virginia Beach,” Jones said. “So dairy has really disappeared in Virginia over the last 10 to 15 years.”

Richlands is one of the last operating dairy farms in Southside Virginia, and Jones says that makes connecting with the community especially important.

“The thing that we hope makes Richlands uniquely different is that you can actually come out, see the process, and it's a one-stop shop,” he said.

Bringing agriculture into the classroom

Richlands is also looking for new ways to introduce students to dairy farming.

This school year, the farm is participating in the Dairy Alliance’s Adopt a Cow program. Students can follow a calf throughout the school year, learning about its development and where dairy products come from.

Savanna Cheesman, Richlands’ director of agrotourism and event planning, will provide virtual updates and participate in live chats with students.

“It allows them to adopt the calf for the school year and watch the calf develop,” Cheesman said. “They also get a little bit of general information about the dairy farm because we want to outreach to schools and not just schools but anyone who wants to participate in the program to learn about the dairy industry and where dairy foods come from.”

The program is designed to not only teach students about dairy production, but also about agriculture and animal care.

Richlands calves are born weighing between 80 and 100 pounds and spend roughly their first two years growing before they can begin having calves and producing milk.

“We make sure that everything is sanitary and clean, and we can provide a good environment for them to start a good life,” Cheesman said.

Her philosophy is simple: “Happy, healthy cows make happy, healthy milk.”

A business still looking for a breakthrough

Richlands launched its creamery in 2019 and has expanded its milk products into grocery stores across Virginia.

But Jones says the business has yet to turn a profit.

“We're more of that line where we, we gotta really get it turned or it's just gonna, it's gonna be an anchor instead of a savior,” Jones said.

The farm is now trying to build its business through community events, agritourism and new products.

Jones says those efforts are about more than simply selling milk. He wants to make sure people understand where their food comes from at a time when fewer people have a personal connection to farming.

“What we know and understand about farms where we used to go out and see them, we're like, ‘Oh yeah, I mean, you know, my uncle had a farm, my grandparents had a farm, somebody had a farm,’” Jones said. “They don't really exist anymore.”

“So if we're gonna have a story, we're gonna tell a story, we have to be proactive about it. We have to bring people here or we have to go to them on their devices.”

Looking toward the future

Despite the financial challenges, Jones says he remains hopeful about Richlands' future.

“I’m propelled by the hope that tomorrow is better,” he said.

He added: “It’s just that small hope that this is not the end, it’s only the beginning. We just gotta get over this hump.”

Richlands plans to launch pumpkin chai-flavored milk this fall and is hoping for strong demand for its eggnog during the holiday season.

Rolling enrollment for the farm’s Adopt a Cow program is open through January 1. Click here to learn more.

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