LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman recorded a series of videos just hours before her death that helped prosecutors convict her boyfriend of her murder, a news release from the Louisa Commonwealth's Attorney said.

On Feb. 28, 2025, hours before she was stabbed to death, Rhea Harlow, 53, recorded multiple videos of heated arguments with her boyfriend, Raymond Jenkins, 56.

In the footage, Harlow told Jenkins he would not put his hands on her, called him a drunk and accused him of using illegal drugs. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the videos also captured what appeared to be Jenkins taking drugs and drinking alcohol.

Harlow told Jenkins she was sending the recordings to authorities.

At 11:22 a.m. that day, Jenkins called 911. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said he told dispatchers he had "killed the devil."

Louisa County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Harlow, who had been stabbed twice, dead at the scene.

WTVR

Wednesday's news release says investigators were initially faced with the possibility of a mental health defense for Jenkins.

The Virginia State Police reviewed the video on Harlow's cell phone, which provided a "clear, contemporaneous record" of the events leading up to her death, the Commonwealth's Attorney's office said, invalidating any claim that the crime stemmed from mental illness.

“Rhea Harlow’s courage in documenting the abuse she endured that morning is what made this case,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said. “She took the extraordinary step of recording the truth and ensuring it would reach law enforcement. Because of her determination, her killer has been held accountable. It is a profound tragedy that she lost her life, but her actions delivered justice.”

Jenkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2027. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

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