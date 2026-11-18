PORTSMOUTH, Va. — State regulators referred Sen. Louise Lucas' cannabis outlet to law enforcement in 2024 after an inspection uncovered more than 100 violation counts, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Lucas, one of Virginia's most powerful lawmakers, is facing multiple federal charges including the illegal sale of marijuana, racketeering, and money laundering. She has pleaded not guilty and intends to fight the allegations in court.

Lucas pleads not guilty; commission discusses Virginia marijuana market changes

The newly obtained records show her store ran into regulatory trouble roughly two years before those federal charges were filed.

In July 2024, inspectors with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services visited the Cannabis Outlet in Portsmouth and discovered 113 counts of violations.

Inspectors found nine products with THC concentrations above the state's legal limits for edible hemp products, including mango gummies.

They also found 20 products that exceeded package limits for THC without containing enough CBD, including a fried chicken batter mix.

AP and WTVR Mango gummies, fried chicken mix among 113 violations found at Sen. Louise Lucas' cannabis store

Four additional products were cited as containing prohibited synthetic forms of THC, and numerous other violations were related to labeling issues.

The department initially assessed more than $66,000 in fines, but lowered the penalty to $10,000 under a consent resolution that Lucas signed.

Following that inspection, regulators sent an email with the subject line "Law Enforcement Referral."

Attorney breaks down federal charges against Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas

In it, they wrote that they found products at the cannabis outlet that "may meet the definition of marijuana."

"We bring this to your attention in case your office has an interest in investigating to determine if there are also any criminal violations," the email said.

The identity of the email's recipient was redacted in the records provided to CBS 6, but the Cannabis Control Authority later confirmed the referral was sent to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The federal indictment papers state that no state prosecution has ever been initiated concerning the activity of the cannabis outlet.

CBS 6 has reached out to representatives for Sen. Lucas for comment on the referral and regulatory findings and is awaiting a response.