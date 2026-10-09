Meet the man who ended the famous Hatfield and McCoy feud

Reo Hatfield, President and CEO of Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery in Madison County, Virginia, helped officially end one of America's most notorious family feuds.

In June 2003, Hatfield and two members of the McCoy family signed a peace agreement live on national television, officially closing the decades-old conflict between the Hatfields and McCoys.

Provided to WTVR

Hatfield's winery, a landmark in Leon, is one of Virginia's oldest, with roots stretching back 44 years.

The feud between the Hatfields and McCoys dates back to the end of the Civil War. The two families, from West Virginia and Kentucky, waged war over land disputes, love interests and a stolen pig.

Provided to WTVR The Hatfields (left) and the McCoys

"Decades. It was years and years with this feud," Hatfield said. "They were all shot and killed. That's what started the feud."

Only 12 deaths were officially recorded, but Hatfield says the real toll was higher.

"There were only 12 people who were recorded that died, but there were lots of people that died that weren't recorded that are linked to the feud," Hatfield said.

Over time, the feuding families reached mythical status. Hollywood turned out made-for-TV movies and documentaries on the history of the conflict, and even Bugs Bunny parodied the Hatfields and McCoys. But the bad blood sullied the names of each family.

"The rest of the country looks at it like hillbillies and fighting ... I've had people ask me if it really happened. Yes, it really did happen," Hatfield said. "We wanted to get rid of that stigma."

In the months following 9/11, when the country was unifying, Hatfield believed it was time to bury the hatchet.

"It was a long history of violence. So we had to figure out how to stop it," Hatfield said. "The McCoy's are a great bunch of people. So I was proud to stand together as one."

News of the reconciliation spread from coast to coast. The Templeton Foundation named the act as one of the "Ten Great Moments in Forgiveness History."

"I'll give you the most popular ones first, is Christ. Jesus Christ is on the list as an action forgiveness. Pope Paul the second on there for his forgiveness [toward] Nelson Mandela," Hatfield said.

Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery has been named the top winery for five consecutive years and has won gold medals for its wines.

"We have been blessed to be named the top winery for the last five years. The thing about these wines is that we have won gold medals on these wines," Hatfield said.

The winery includes a limited edition wine called Libertas.

"So we have got any type of wine for any type of taste," Hatfield said.

"Libertas is unique. There are only 1776 bottles that were ever made," Hatfield said. "We are proud of our American heritage and we will continue to be proud."

Maria-Jose Gregson, who manages events at the vineyard and winery, says Hatfield has become something of a legend in Madison County.

"Oh yes, we have fans that come to the winery. They always ask, 'Is Mr. Hatfield in?' He is very humble about it," Gregson said. "To be honest, I wake up some mornings, and then I'm like, it just hits me. I'm like, oh my gosh, I do work with a real living Hatfield."

23 years after the historic signing, Hatfield still reflects on his role in the reconciliation.

"All the time. Every day. Yes! Certainly! The legend lives on, and we're trying to tell everybody that you can get through life without fighting," Hatfield said. "It did bring people together."