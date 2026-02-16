Artist uses 'brush as the microphone' to explore Virginia history at Jamestown exhibit

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia artist Jeromyah Jones is using his brush as a microphone to explore pivotal moments in Hampton Roads history through a new exhibit at Jamestown Settlement.

Jones is one of 26 Virginia artists featured in "Raise Your Voices, Sounds of Protest," which runs through March 29 in Williamsburg.

His artwork focuses on the arrival of the first 20 enslaved Africans in 1619, who came to what is now Fort Monroe aboard the English ship White Lion.

"That's the White Lion that you see. But I personified that ship as an actual lion," Jones said.

One painting depicts the journey from slavery to freedom through religious imagery.

"What we're seeing is the resurrection, the future resurrection of the just. So the chains are coming off of the bodies and the bodies are being uplifted to the King of Kings," Jones said.

Another piece, titled "Lift Every Voice," features three microphones with open mouths and a hand making a peace sign.

"What I'm saying is we all have voices that we can use. This speaks on the universal freedom we have to use our voices to make this world better," Jones said.

Jones said his art addresses peaceful protest and civil rights.

"A lot of times society calls peaceful protest civil unrest when in all actuality, those who are protesting just can't rest because they've been deprived of their peace," Jones said.

His message emphasizes unity and respect.

"If we would just sit in nature and meditate on the goodness of the Father and understand that all of his creation, regardless of what color they are, are works of art, then we will have a greater respect for one another," Jones said.

