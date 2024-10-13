Watch Now
Shots heard from Chesterfield golf course woodsline; golfer suffers minor injuries

Providence Golf Course
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after a golfer suffered minor injuries after being shot by a BB gun on a golf course in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to Hole 4 at the Providence Golf Course after sources said multiple shots were heard from the woodsline Chesterfield golf course.

The woman, who sources said was shot by a BB gun, had minor injuries to her leg.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

