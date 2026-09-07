Prince George County woman needs a kidney donor; 12 friends tried to help but none qualified

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George County woman is leaning on her faith and family as she waits to find a donor with a matching kidney.

"It's a lot but I'm a strong person," said 76-year-old Fran Morgan.

Morgan stays busy and stays positive.

"I've not had a melt down once at all because I've got Faith and I know things are, I see light at the end of the tunnel, I really do," Morgan said.

Back in 2018, she began experiencing lower back pain. Cancer was found to be the cause, and her left kidney was removed. She had yearly scans, all of which came back negative — until January 2026.

"The last scan I got showed it inside my kidney," Morgan said.

With her 2nd kidney gone, she had to go on dialysis 3 times a week.

"It was so brutal on my body. It was really rough. It was really bad," Morgan said.

Months later, her doctor told her about an option she had never heard of: Peritoneal Dialysis Treatment at home. It became a nightly ritual she cannot skip.

"Other than my bedtime prayers, that's just what I do," Morgan said.

Every night, Morgan hooks herself up to a machine in her bedroom.

"This is a little heater; I lay a bag here and then I hang a bag here. It's 2 bags that go in me," Morgan said.

Syringes, alcohol wipes, and a plethora of other medical items are laid out in the bedroom each night as part of the essential routine.

Now Morgan is searching for a kidney donor. 12 friends applied to be donors, and 5 came close but ultimately did not qualify. Her sister was among those who did not qualify due to a difference in antibodies.

"I also had a great nephew in Denver to apply, he was also denied because of antibodies," Morgan said.

Still, she has not given up hope.

"I said I know there's one out there for me, I'm going to try," Morgan said.

Morgan wants people to know that you can live with just one kidney.

"Please donate, whether it's to me or anybody. You've got 2 kidneys. You can live with one," Morgan said.

Right now, more than 95,000 people in the United States are in need of a kidney transplant. In 2025, just under 28,000 kidney transplants were performed.

If you would like to be considered as a donor for Morgan or anyone on the transplant list, visit the HCA Virginia Henrico Doctors Hospital Transplant Services page for more information: https://www.hcavirginia.com/locations/henrico-doctors-hospital/specialties/transplant-services

You can also fill out a questionnaire to determine if you qualify as a donor: https://www.onemedicalpassport.com/?fid=972

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