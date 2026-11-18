FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a missing child.
VSP issued a Missing Person with Autism Alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 a.m.
Police said they are looking for "Hero Ntadila." He is 11-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Cameron Crescent Drive in Resont, VA. He was wearing a blue sweater and gray pants, walking.
If you have any information, you're asked to call authorities at (703) 691-2131.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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