RICHMOND, Va. — For 25 years, BlendMasters has brought people together through music. This Saturday, the Richmond DJ company will celebrate those years of music, memories, and community with an anniversary gala that will help Girls For A Change raise money for more program space.

The BlendMasters Silver Anniversary Gala takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 11 p.m. at The John Marshall Ballrooms in Richmond. The evening will feature special guest DJ Spinderella and community awards. CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels will emcee.

What the gala will help fund

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Girls For A Change Building Fund. BlendMasters founder Steve Anderson, known as DJ HyOctane, serves on the nonprofit’s board. He said the organization has outgrown what it can do in its current space near Midlothian Turnpike and Buford Road.

“We’re in a building now, it’s kind of small, so we wanna redo the building or just have a new building built for them,” Anderson said. The goal, he said, is to give Girls For A Change more room to offer programs.

Anderson said he also wanted the anniversary to introduce more people to the nonprofit and its work.

“I just wanna do something with a purpose,” Anderson said. “I wanted to have a celebration for my company and recognize Girls for a Change because I feel like a lot of people do not know they are out there.”

The partnership already reaches girls through Camp Diva, where Anderson has taught middle school students DJ skills, karaoke, emceeing, and how to work with audiovisual equipment.

“We need more female DJs in our industry, so I wanted to teach that,” he said.

From Camp Diva participant to film team member

Girls For A Change’s mission is to "prepare Black girls for the world and the world for Black girls." For Iyanna Hardin, who grew up on Richmond’s South Side, that meant opportunities to travel, build a network and form friendships she still counts on as an adult.

Hardin started at Camp Diva and went on to participate in the nonprofit’s Girl Ambassador and workforce programs. Nearly a decade after she first got involved, she now works on the film team for its Her Journey Home program.

“I still keep in contact with the girls that I started off with,” Hardin said. She said that sisterhood gives them a place to talk openly about the challenges they face as young women.

Hardin said community support helps the nonprofit offer girls the kinds of experiences she had, from travel to educational opportunities. She still remembers what she took away from her first summer program.

“I remember being in Camp Diva and just gaining a sense of self, a sense of pride in being a young Black girl,” she said.

Her advice to girls who are curious about getting involved is simple. “Just join,” Hardin said. “Just take a step in.”

More information

Find gala details and ticket information at BlendMasters.

Learn more about the nonprofit and its programs at Girls For A Change. girlsforachange.org

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.