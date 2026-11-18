CHESTERFIELD, Va. — As November nights drop toward freezing, two local nonprofits are racing to stock up on winter essentials for unhoused residents and families struggling to make ends meet.

A Place of Miracles Clothes Cottage in Chesterfield and Blessing Warriors in Richmond are both calling on the community to donate warm clothing, blankets, and toiletries before conditions worsen.

"Many people are just living right on the edge — their kids are coming in in summer clothes because they can't afford to buy them winter clothes yet," said Jennifer Palmer, who works with A Place of Miracles Clothes Cottage.

Palmer said the organization is urgently working to restock its shelves with winter necessities.

"We desperately need men's pants, anything warm, sweatshirts, sweatpants, extra layer socks, and of course coats and blankets," Palmer said.

In Richmond, Tonya Fobbs with Blessing Warriors said the need is just as pressing. The organization hosts weekly feedings, and the lines have been growing.

"Our line is down the corner around the block almost, so we feed upwards of 120 to 150 nightly every time we're here," Fobbs said. "The numbers are definitely increasing as a lot of people are struggling with the economy."

Fobbs said the organization needs tents, sleeping bags, blankets, shirts, sweatshirts, coats, hats, and gloves.

"Whether it's a tent, a sleeping bag, a blanket, anything that can kind of keep them warm and out of the elements," Fobbs said.

Both organizations described this time of year as the most dangerous for people without consistent shelter.

"The winter is the harshest. We've seen quite a few that don't make it," Fobbs said.

Fobbs noted that even those who use local shelters face difficult conditions.

"The shelter is great. They are open, but they have to leave at 8 a.m., so sometimes that is difficult because at 8 a.m. it's still frigidly cold and they have to wait until another resource opens up like the library and things like that," Fobbs said. "I just can't imagine having to stay out here and survive it."

Palmer echoed those concerns, describing the physical toll of living outside in winter weather.

"They're sleeping in a cold car. They're sleeping in a tent, and there is no way to dry clothes in the winter," Palmer said. "It is physically and mentally exhausting."

Despite the challenges, both organizations say they are committed to serving anyone who walks through their doors.

"It's just a big relief to people when they find that there are services available," Palmer said. "If the whole world was no today, you can come in here and get a yes."

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