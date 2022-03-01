Police searching for missing 6-year-old believed to be abducted by family member

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have obtained a felony abduction warrant for Vyolet Cirko, 51, of Central Islip, New York. Detectives are investigating this as a domestic-related abduction in which a 6-year-old female is missing.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the guardian gave her mother-in-law Vyolet Cirko permission to take Ameenah Evans, 6, of Brentwood, New York, to Virginia to see family. Ms. Cirko and Ameenah were supposed to return to New York on Friday, February 25, 2022, but never did.

The mother traveled from New York to Virginia to meet Ms. Cirko to regain custody of Ameenah; however, Ms. Cirko never appeared at the agreed-upon meeting location in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue (White Oak). Attempts to locate Ms. Cirko by law enforcement and Ameenah’s family have recently been unsuccessful.

Ameenah Evans is described as a fair-skinned, 6-year-old black female, 50 pounds, 2 ft 5 inches with brown hair and brown eyes, and a scar over her left eye. The child is suspected to still be in the guardianship of Vyolet Cirko, 51, who is last known to be operating a White Toyota Rav4 with New York license plates - GUJ-2726.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Ameenah or Vyolet Cirko, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately, the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000, or Detective L. Coover at 804-501-4831.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!