Police investigating fatal shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday around 3:19 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue for a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and located an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to contact them.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.