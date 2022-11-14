Watch Now
Police Chief learns about UVA shooting arrest: 'I just need a moment to thank God'

Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 14, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- While delivering a briefing on the shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo was called away from the podium for an important update.

"Pardon me," he said as he stepped away from the microphone in the middle of the briefing.

After conferring with a police captain, Longo continued, "We just received information the suspect is in custody. I just need a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief."

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

Earlier in the briefing, UVA President Jim Ryan identified the shooting victims as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
