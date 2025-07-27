3 lifeguards suffer heat-related emergencies at Virginia state park as temps soar

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two lifeguards were hospitalized after experiencing heat-related medical emergencies while working at Pocahontas State Park during extreme temperatures.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) reported that three lifeguards experienced heat-related medical issues on Friday when the heat index reached 105 degrees.

The incidents occurred at the park's swimming pool, where lifeguard services are contracted through SwimMetro.

According to DCR, the first lifeguard reported possible heat-related symptoms and was evaluated by SwimMetro staff before being approved to leave and sent home without emergency medical services being called.

Shortly afterward, a second lifeguard fell from their stand into the water due to a medical issue. They were quickly rescued and given immediate medical aid before being transported to the hospital by Chesterfield EMS.

A third incident occurred later when a lifeguard, who had permission to leave early, experienced a medical emergency in the parking lot. First responders were called, and that lifeguard was also transported to the hospital.

"The safety and well-being of both our staff and visitors is our highest priority," DCR officials wrote in a statement. "All appropriate procedures were followed on July 25, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment at all of our facilities."

DCR officials said safety measures were in place for both visitors and lifeguards, including 30-minute breaks after every 45-minute lifeguard rotation, access to umbrellas, training on the importance of hydration, a break area with air conditioning, and the option to cool off in the water as needed.

Officials indicated that the pool temporarily closed twice during the medical incidents on Friday but later reopened. Some pool operations were scaled back to reduce staffing needs, and additional supervisory support was provided.

DCR did not provide an update on the status of the two hospitalized lifeguards. SwimMetro could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

