2 dogs killed and family displaced in Glen Allen house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A family is displaced and two dogs are dead following an accidental house fire on Pine Lodge Court in Glen Allen on Wednesday.

Crews responded around 8 p.m. to an initial alarm call. The response was upgraded to a structure fire after a neighbor reported seeing flames.

Units from Henrico Station 15 were the first on the scene and found a significant fire, officials said. Crews battled the fire inside the home before knocking down the majority of the blaze from the outside.

No people were injured in the fire. Fire marshals determined the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube