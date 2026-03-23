VCU Rams head basketball coach Phil Martelli Jr. signs a contract extension through the 2031-32 season

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Athletics Director Ed McLaughlin announced Monday that VCU Rams head men's basketball coach Phil Martelli Jr. signed a contract extension through the 2031-32 basketball season. The extension adds two seasons to the contract Martelli signed when he arrived in Richmond last March.

"I am grateful to the players and the staff who believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to ensure its continued success," Martelli said. "We are very fortunate to be at such a storied program and look forward to continuing our short- and long-term pursuit of adding to its rich legacy."

In his first season as coach, the Rams won the A-10 tournament and defeated the University of North Carolina in the NCAA tournament before falling to Illinois in the Round of 32.

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"Coach Martelli showed all season that he embodies the leadership qualities we want in our head men’s basketball coach,” McLaughlin said. “He made history in his first season by winning the Atlantic 10 Championship and an NCAA Tournament game and continued the standard of excellence that we have created and come to expect. I want to ensure we keep Coach Martelli and give him the opportunity to build on the amazing foundation we have solidified at VCU with three A-10 Championships in the last four years and appearances in 12 of the past 15 NCAA Tournaments."

Martelli’s 28 was tied for the second-most in VCU history and tied for the most-ever by a first-year Rams coach.

While the monetary details of the new contract have not yet been released, his first-year salary was $1.5 million. He had a $100,000 annual raise written into his deal and earned $102,500 in performance bonuses this season.

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