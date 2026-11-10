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Petersburg man arrested in North Carolina after GRTC bus driver stabbed

GRTC bus driver stabbed in Richmond, sources say
GRTC bus driver stabbed overnight in Richmond, officials confirm
GRTC Stabbing
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RICHMOND, Va. — The suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a GRTC bus driver earlier this month was arrested in North Carolina on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Moss Side Avenue just before 1 a.m., Richmond Police said. That is the city's Washington Park neighborhood on the Northside.

When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Everette Prince Jr., 34, of Petersburg, was taken into custody by the Fayetteville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, Nov. 8. Prince has been charged with attempted murder. His booking photo is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Black at (804) 546-7427 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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