GRTC bus driver stabbed overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A GRTC bus driver was stabbed while on duty overnight in Richmond early Sunday morning, officials with the transit company confirmed.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 4200 block of Moss Side Avenue, Richmond Police said. That is the city's Washington Park neighborhood on the Northside.

When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Officials with the transit company said they are assisting police in the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with our operator and their family, and we are focused on supporting them during this time," a GRTC spokesperson said. "The safety and well-being of our employees remain a top priority, and we take violence against our employees extremely seriously."

No suspect has been named at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.