Man killed, child injured after being hit by car at Chesterfield Halloween party, sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed and a child was hurt after a car hit both of them early Sunday during what sources describe as a Halloween party in Chesterfield. Police are investigating the man's death as suspicious.

It happened overnight in the 8800 block of Chester Forest Lane just after 1:50 a.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Police. That is the Treemont subdivision in North Chesterfield.

Investigators said a man and a child were hit by a car following what was described as a "disturbance in that area."

Both were taken to a hospital, where the man later died, according to police. The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reported that a Halloween party with a number of teenagers was happening in the area at the time. A teen who was there said officers had come by earlier in the night, and that many people left the party when police showed up.

Police confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents that officers had responded to the area earlier for a disturbance, but were no longer there when the car hit the two.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.