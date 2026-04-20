She parked, got out of her car, then nearly died: 'They start veering toward me'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg woman says she was nearly killed when a hit-and-run driver missed her by inches while she was getting out of her car on Sycamore Street.

Deena Wright said the damage to her vehicle is extensive, but the situation was close to being much worse.

"They come and they just start veering towards me, almost as if it was a 'meant to' thing," Wright said. "At that moment and time, I knew I was going to be hit, and it was going to be a bad hit. I probably was going to die."

Wright works second shift and often parks on Sycamore Street. She said after parking early Saturday morning, she saw a car at a stoplight and thought she had time to exit her vehicle. As she watched a white SUV coming at her, she said all she could do was scream.

"When I did, they hit my door so hard, I don’t know what all was flying off it," Wright said. "They hit [her door] and never ever slowed down. Just sped up and went right there on Tabb Street."

A couple out walking their dog saw what happened and ran over to help. They told Wright the vehicle appeared to be a white GMC Envoy.

"The only thing I could say was I can’t believe I’m still standing here alive," Wright said.

Wright has a message for the driver who hit her.

"If you can’t drive, please call Uber or Lyft because the last thing you want to do is mess up someone's life, including your own," Wright said.

Petersburg police ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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