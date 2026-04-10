Woman launches campaign to expand Petersburg's only men's winter shelter: '100% community funded'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Pat Hines is starting her grassroots fundraising campaign early to support the only men's winter shelter in Petersburg.

This winter marks the fifth year Hines will open the shelter, which provides a safe haven for men to escape the cold for 16 weeks.

Hines aims to raise $20,000 by Nov. 1. The additional funds will allow the shelter to open at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

"During the four to six period, we want to allow different non-profits and businesses and resources to come in to really give these guys an opportunity to not just exist but to thrive," Hines said.

Previously, Hines raised $16,000 each fall to pay for staff and utilities for the 12-hour-a-day operation. However, a bitter cold snap last year forced the shelter to stay open around the clock for two weeks, which strained the budget.

"Recognize that during that bitter cold, we stayed open 24 hours a day, that was killer," Hines said.

The shelter relies entirely on donations to operate and is "totally, 100% community funded," Hines said.

"That in itself speaks volumes about the capacity of people's humanity and willingness to help," Hines said.

WATCH: There are no homeless shelters for men in Petersburg. She's working to change that

There are no homeless shelters for men in Petersburg. She's working to change that.

Hines opened the shelter five years ago after recognizing a void in the city for men needing a place to get out of the winter cold at night.

"I really do believe we are making an impact and a difference in the Petersburg community and surrounding counties," Hines said.

Robert Parham, who lives near the shelter, witnessed the need firsthand.

"We had a really hard winter and there were men waiting to come in, wrapped up in blankets, sitting on that bench," Parham said. "She’s saving lives with this and I know she needs all the help she can get."

People can donate to the Petersburg Center For Development, Inc. by mailing a check to 135 W. Tabb Street, Petersburg, VA. Donations are also accepted online at Zeffy.com under "Shelter Grassroots Giving Campaign," via CashApp at $pcd4change, or through Zelle at 804-926-0496.

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